During the pandemic shutdown, the senior center is offering some online programs for community members to enjoy.
Do you need help using the Zoom program to connect to Senior Center events? Call Anne at 608-835-5801 to find out more about it.
Zumba Gold9:45-10:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 15
Strong Women10-11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16
Strong Women10-11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19
Zumba Gold9:45-10:45 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20
Hybrid Yoga10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20
Strong Women10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21
Mindful Yoga10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21
Zumba Gold9:45-10:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22
Fitness Classes information:
Zumba Gold is broadcast over Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. Please email Anne at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us for a link to the class. There is no charge for this class. Once classes can resume live at the Senior Center, please feel free to make a donation to the class.
Yoga classes are being offered on Zoom by Kelly Petrie. She has two options that work well for senior participants: Hybrid Yoga on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Mindful Yoga on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Please email contemplative.ed@gmail.com or call 608-345-1597 to find out more about the classes.
Strong Women classes are held by Vickie Carroll on Zoom on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. For information, please email Vickie at buckets4hunger@gmail.com or call her at 835-9486.