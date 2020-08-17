The library is hosting a mix of events for adults and children through Facebook and Zoom. Some events require advance registation.
For information, visit oregonpublic library.org/calendar.
Mix it Up Online
10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20
Each week on Thursdays at 10 a.m. an activity for kids will be posted on the library’s Facebook page. The videos will also be shared on the library’s YouTube channel.
Introduction To Excel
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27
Learn how to create spreadsheets and use basic functions in Microsoft Excel.
A learning event for adults held via Zoom. Registration required.
For questions and special accommodations, contact librarian Kara at kripley@oregonlibrary.org.
Great Beginnings Book Club
6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31
10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2
The Great Beginnings Book Club reads one book a month with two different meeting times.
Join on Monday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday, Sept. 2 to discuss "The Leavers" by Lisa Ko.
This event is held online via zoom. Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the Zoom login information.
Pick up the book using the ibrary's curbside pick-up service. Visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/curbside-pick-demand-appointment to schedule a pick-up.