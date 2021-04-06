A 2000 Oregon High School graduate has been honored by a Roanoke, Virginia-based magazine for her work in the community health field.
The bi-monthly “The Roanoker” magazine named its second annual class of the Top 40 Under 40 in its January and February issue.
Nurse Lesley Butterfield-Harrop grew up in Oregon and even worked for the Oregon School District for a time after graduating college, her father Blake Butterfield told the Observer.
Last fall, the magazine tasked readers with nominating Roanoke's young professional leaders under 40 years of age. It received 130 nominations this year from a variety of career fields including journalism, healthcare and nonprofit work, editor Liz Long told the Observer.
Butterfield-Harrop graduated as salutatorian of her nursing class with a nursing degree from the University of Texas. She also has certifications and training in trauma-informed care, mental health, domestic violence awareness, spiritual development, community advocacy and culturally competent care, the Roanoker article states.
“I have a passion for helping those with particularly difficult challenges overcome what seem like impossible barriers and see an increased quality of life,” Butterfield-Harrop said in the article. “A lot of my work also aims to bridge gaps in care and empower others to build resiliency so that they know and believe they can also make a difference.”
She has published articles and has served as a media contributor on those topics, including having been a guest speaker for podcasts and events such as the 2019 Virginia Tech Autism Conference, according to the article.
Long and her editorial team go through every single nomination, she said.
Applicants were judged not only on their career achievements but also on their involvement in the Roanoke Valley community, among other factors, she said, which made choosing only 40 honorees “an incredibly difficult decision for (the) editorial team.”
“My passion really is aimed at assisting those with unique needs—physically, mentally and spiritually -- to know they matter and to help them be able to navigate the supports available,” Butterfield-Harrop said. “I am a firm believer that when we care for the vulnerable and marginalized members of the community, we have a better, stronger and more diverse community overall.”
Butterfield-Harrop is also a published photographer who volunteers her skills to document community events and important causes, the article said.
“We could not have asked for a more impressive group of young professionals in the Roanoke Valley,” the article read. “It is so exciting to know so many are doing so much in our region.”
