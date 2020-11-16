Opportunities for Oregon area veterans to observe Veterans Day, or to be honored for their service, were limited this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper large social gatherings.
Even so, two events took place in the village on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The senior center partnered with Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse to provide veterans with a free lunch, served through curbside pick-up.
Across the street, at the 1920 World War Memorial, Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 members Gene Stageberg and Greg Graf facilitated a wreath laying ceremony. The only three observers were their family members.
Also on Nov. 11, Oregon veterinarian Dr. Larry Mahr shared his experiences as a captain in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, which he served in from 1965 to 1969. His talk was presented through a conference phone call organized by the senior center.