Halloween window art contestAll artists, young and old alike, are invited to bring to Peaceful Heart Gifts and Books their drawing or crafty window hanging of a ghost, witch, pumpkin, skeleton, goblin or other Halloween theme. The store, located at 123 S. Main St., will display entries in its front windows during October — and the winner will be picked on Halloween! Don’t forget to put your name and phone number on the back of your entry. The winner receives a grab bag of prizes.
For information, visit facebook.com/peacefulheartgifts.
Story WalkAnderson Park Friends will co-sponsor a story board walk along the park’s Arthur Sholts Memorial Forest hiking trails and the adjacent prairie between Oct. 15-18.
The Oregon Public Library and Dane County Parks are co-sponsoring the event. Families will be self-directed on the walk as they read the book “We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt,” written by Steve Metzger and illustrated by Miki Sakamoto.
The story boards were custom designed by the staff at the Oregon Public Library, Roe Parker, APF president, said. He said story boards have been immensely popular during previous APF events.
Fall Photo Hunt and FindThe Pure Integrity Homes Team is holding a fall photo hunt to provide an autumn adventure.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, between 9 a.m. and noon, pick up a clue sheet and goodie bag and hit the road to do all the clues and stops along the way.
The hunt starts at 126 Braun Road, at the Pure Integrity offices.
Send your favorite picture from your hunt to info@pureintegrityhomes.com for a chance to win a gift card to a local business or franchise in Oregon. There will be five winners and all winners will be emailed. By submitting your photo for entry, you are giving Pure Integrity permission to use the photo for marketing purposes.
Can’t make it out for a clue sheet and bag? No worries! Check the website for a digital copy of the clue sheet.
Thirsty? Pure Integrity Homes is treating the first 100 guests to hot apple cider from Firefly Coffehouse. Stop at Firefly for your free small apple cider between 9 a.m. and noon.
The event is co-sponsored by One Community Bank.
For information, visit facebook.com/PIHTeam.
Join the Friends of Lerner Park volunteer conservation team9-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17
Join the Oregon Rotary for its Lerner Park work days. All are welcome including families with children ages 5 and up. Enter at the park’s N. Burr Oak Ave. entrance (400 block, west side of road).
A short orientation will be provided and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Please bring: work gloves, closed toed shoes, long pants, sunscreen, water, a face mask for when gathered as group and hand tools.
For information, email Arlan Kay at arlan@eak.com.
Rotary recycling eventThe Rotary Club is holding an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 17, in the parking lot of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St.
Items accepted for free include: CPU’s, laptops, keyboards, computer cords, mice, circuit boards, ups, power strips, calculators, copiers, scanners, printers, printer cables, telephones, cell phones, fax machines, VCRs/DVD players, stereo equipment, remote controls, networking equipment, rechargeable batteries from laptops, cell phones, and power tools, lead acid car batteries, Christmas lights, extension cords, electric motors, pots and pans, ceiling fans, box fans, snow blowers and vacuum cleaners.
Items with recycling fees include: CRT and LCD monitors ($20 each), TVs 29 inches and below ($20 each), TVs 30 to 49 inches ($40), TVs 50 inches and above ($60 each), microwaves ($15 each), large appliances/treadmills/grills ($25 each), lawn mowers with gas and oil drained and no tires ($25 each), window air conditioners/dehumidifiers/mini fridges ($20 each), large freezers/fridges ($35 each).
Credit Cards will be accepted.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonRotary.
Farmers’ MarketOregon’s outdoor farmers market is located at the Dorn True Value Hardware Store, 131 W. Richards Road. Hours are every Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. through Oct. 27.
The market is at the peak of the growing season with all your summer vegetables, berries, ground cherries, melons and many different kinds of sweet corn. There is also cheese and several varieties of cheese curds from Farmer John’s Cheese, honey, sorghum, maple syrup, jams and jellies, muffins, cookies, scones, quick breads, yeast breads, croissants, rolls, popcorn, smoked nuts and wild rice. Gift items include handmade goat milk soaps, crocheted dish cloths and purses. Jewelry including gem stones, wire wrapped pendants, glass and pearl pieces will also be for sale.