All classes are being held live online. With questions Regarding Community Education and Recreation, call Dave at 835-4097 or email dtjameson@OregonSD.org. To register, visit OregonSD.org/Community.
Local Spanish, Global Experience3:30-4:15 p.m., Mondays, Oct. 12 to Nov. 30
Age level: Grades K-5
Cost: $115
In the first of two exciting eight-week classes, ¡Vamos a Viajar! (Let’s Travel!). Students will “board” planes, trains and automobiles learning practical travel vocabulary and important conversation elements like: how to barter at a market and how to order at a restaurant. Futura’s interactive dynamic style will get students speaking “real world” Spanish before you know it! ¡Vámonos!
Led by Futura, LIVE ONLINE.
Mindful Kids (Session 2)3:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct. 21 to Nov. 18
Age level: Grades K-2
Cost: $95
Life is full of ups & downs, even for children. Mindfulness offers kids lifelong skills that can help them navigate all kinds of experiences with greater awareness, balance & compassion. Through engaging activities, students learn to focus, manage stress, regulate emotions, and develop a positive outlook. They learn to pause & respond to situations rather than react. They develop a better understanding of themselves, others, and the world around them, leading to a deeper sense of wellbeing! Interactive activities, movement, and creative processing are all part of the virtual learning experience! Each student will receive a materials kit for craft projects.
Led by Kelly Petrie.
Shakespeare: Inside & Out4-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28
Age level: Grades 3-8
Cost: $15
Hey kids, have you heard of that guy...Shakespeare? Of course you have, but we can tell you more! Join David Daniel, American Players Theatre lead actor and Educational Leader, as he presents Shakespeare in a way you’ve never seen. He will take you on a journey with Shakespeare that will keep you engaged to the end! Have some fun and learn things you never knew before.
Led by David Daniel.
Oregon Drumming Ensemble (Session 2)3:30-4:15 p.m., Thursdays, Oct. 22 to Nov. 12
Age level: Grades 5-8
Cost: $20
Let’s learn Ghanaian drumming! Join RCI’s music teacher, Megan Wiemann, for her popular drumming class. Each meeting will focus on one song and students will learn all the parts. You will need a bucket, or tupperware, or even just a table to take part in the class. Please sign up for ONE session only.
Led by OSD’s Megan Wiemann.
DIY Halloween Cards4-5 p.m., Tuesday or Thursday, Oct. 27 or Oct. 29
Age level: Grades K-5
Cost: $17
Handmade is the BEST kind! We will be making Halloween Cards using a variety of materials. Some supplies will be provided with a list of additional materials emailed one week prior to class. People will need scissors, tape, glue and colored pencils or markers. All other supplies will be provided.
Led by Tina Mancusi.
Mental Health First Aid8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 10
Age level: Ages 16 and older
Cost: Free
Mental Health First Aid is a class that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis.
Led by OSD’s school counselor, Dawn Donner-Chambers.
Friday Night Meditations6:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16
Age level: Ages 18 and older
Cost: $15
Join us as we practice yoga for the mind. A monthly meditation group for adults designed to help bring wellness and balance to your life.
Led by Tina Mancusi, MSSW.