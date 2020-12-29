Those looking for a social but socially-distanced way to ring in New Year’s Eve may find their party at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
The venue will be opening at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for live music from Jage Nichols and Charlie and Mark Carroll.
Nichols will play 7-9 p.m. and the Carrolls will play 9-11 p.m.
Nichols’ music spans every genre and era from the 60s to current while the Carrolls perform as Facetious, offering music from the 90s to now, country to classic rock, covers and originals, according to its Facebook page.
Then, on New Year’s Day, the David Mazzie Acoustic Experience will kick off 2021 and his own 20th anniversary by performing from 6-9 p.m. at the venue.
Mazzie’s 3-hour show contains no breaks or intermissions; just him singing, playing and chatting up the crowd. Switching between guitar and mandolin, Mazzie combines elements of rock, pop, folk, country and bluegrass to try and give a little something for everyone, according to his website.
While there will be no cover charge, tipping the bands is encouraged.
Tables will be properly spaced and there will be plenty of room for people to be safe, according to the venue’s Facebook page.
Those who “don’t feel good in any shape way or form” are asked to stay home, the venue wrote on Facebook.
Mixed drinks, shots and bottled beer will be served.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.