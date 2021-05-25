This weekend, as guests at Keller Alpine Meadows Park walk the trail, they will also be able to stop to read the pages of two books.
A story walk will be available Thursday, May 27 through Wednesday, June 2.
Placed along the trail at the 460 Netherwood Road park will be the full books “Hiking Day” by Anne Rockwell and “Lola Plants a Garden” by Anna McQuinn, Oregon Nature Alliance representative Andy Hoernemann told the Observer May 24.
The latter book will be available in both English and Spanish, Hoernemann added.
The pages of the book have been laminated onto plastic signs staked alongside the trail. The starting location is near the corner of Jefferson and Alpine Parkway. Signage will mark the start of the book and direction of the next page.
The walk was organized between the Oregon Nature Alliance and Oregon Public Library, Hoernemann said.
For information, contact librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or (608) 835-3656.