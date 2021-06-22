Starting next weekend, as guests at Keller Alpine Meadows Park walk the trail, they will also be able to stop to read the pages of two books.
A story walk will be available all day every day from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 11.
Placed along the trail at the 460 Netherwood Road park will be the full books "Rose's Garden" by Peter Reynolds and "My Awesome Summer by P. Mantis (A Nature Diary)" by Paul Meisel.
The pages of the books have been laminated onto plastic signs staked alongside the trail. The starting location is near the corner of Jefferson and Alpine Parkway. Signage will mark the start of the book and direction of the next page.
The walk was organized between the Oregon Nature Alliance and Oregon Public Library.
For information, contact librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or (608) 835-3656.