Brooklyn’s Main Street Music and More, 102 Hwy. 92, will be the epicenter of the local live music scene in the next few weeks with three concerts planned.
Time Travelers have a free concert scheduled for 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Sat. 16. Meet Raffle is set to perform starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, with a $5 door charge, and Fit to be Tied is scheduled to perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sat. 23.
People will be required to social distance and wear masks, per Public Health Madison and Dane County.
For more information, visit Main Street Music and More’s Facebook page or call 291-2422.