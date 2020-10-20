The Oregon Youth Center hopes to address the food security in Oregon with a Trick or Treat event.
“The scarcity of food security within our community is heartbreaking,” OYC wrote on its Facebook. page “It is our job as the community to collectively ensure everyone has a hot meal this season.”
To address that need, OYC will hold a food drive called “Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat” in collaboration with AmeriCorps.
From Monday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 30, residents are asked donate nonperishable food items at Oregon Youth Center, 110 N. Oak St at the dropboxes located at the rear entrance.
Food can be dropped off from 1-5:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; noon to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday; and 2-4 p.m. Friday.
For information, email OYC director Precious Woodley at director@oregonyouthcenter.org.