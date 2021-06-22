The fundraising campaign for the new public library is all that much closer to the finish line after Oregon company Trachte, LLC made a $10,000 donation last week.
On Wednesday, June 16, Trachte CEO Jim Gross presented a donation for the new building to library director Jennifer Endres Way. The donation will be used to sponsor the Family Restroom in the Children's Area of the new library building, according to a June 18 news release.
“As a long standing member of the community, Trachte understands the importance of supporting the future of Oregon,” Gross said in the release. “We are proud to be able to make a difference and excited for all the possibilities that this new library will bring.”
Construction of the new library is anticipated to begin in 2022, according to the release.
“We appreciate Trachte's wonderful leadership in supporting the new library,” Endres Way said in the release. “We are fortunate to have an outstanding business community that is generous in giving back. This is a perfect example.”