In an effort to help reduce the village’s carbon footprint, one Oregon church installed 80 solar panels on its roof earlier this month.
And to commemorate the effort, St. John’s Lutheran Church held a socially distanced event Saturday, Nov. 28. Bob Lindmeier, WKOW chief meteorologist and member of the church’s “Care for Creation” team helped organize the affair. An audience of around 15 showed up to check out the new panels, wearing masks and staying six feet apart from one another.
Full spectrum solar completed the solar array installation Monday, Nov. 9, which helps St. John’s reduce energy costs and be more environmentally sustainable, Lindmeier said. A solar array is defined as a system of panels, usually put on the roof of a building or structure, that work together to produce electricity.
For example, Lindmeier told the Observer the panels have reduced the churches need for electricity from Alliant Energy by 26%.
“It's the single most impactful effort a church can undertake to reduce carbon footprint,” he said.
And, the panels will help the church avoid emitting 25 tons of carbon dioxide each year, saving the church $4,500, Kurt Reinhold, from Legacy Solar Wisconsin Cooperative, who helped guide the finance portion of the project, told event attendees Saturday.
Project engineer Burke O’ Neal gave the Observer an overview of how the solar array works by harnessing energy from the sun.
O’ Neal said the solar panels are able to power the equivalent of 290 100-watt light bulbs. The array comprises 80 module panels, the system of which produces 29 kilowatts of power.
The environmental implications of that type of set up is significant, he said. In the next 25 years, the panels could reduce the church’s carbon footprint so much, it would be like planting “21,000 trees.”
The array is expected to last around 25 years, Reinhold said. But that time frame could easily extend beyond that if church staff maintain its upkeep well.
“If you replace the inverters you may be able to get 30-40 years of solar power from the sun,” he said.
Lindmeier plans to talk to other village and surrounding area churches in an effort to advocate for solar energy.
He said they seem to be coming around to the idea of installing solar panels.
“I stress to other congregations it’s just smart to have them.” he said. “You’re losing money for not getting solar.”