Area youth who are are ages 12-18, and have an interest in writing might be interested in the Oregon Public Library’s virtual Teen Summer Poetry Workshop series.
The first workshop is set for 2-3:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8. Registration is required for the Zoom link.
In the workshops, teen writers will learn how to use their voice to relate to current events and social justice issues impacting them, according to the library’s website. Teens will practice writing and performance skills, while also getting a history lesson in popular liberation movements, the website states.
Participants will also practice peer critique during workshops. The workshops will culminate with a final in-person writing showcase on August 12 at a time and location will be determined by the participants.
The workshops are set to be run by T. S. Banks. He is a queer, trans and disabled poet, playwright and community organizer from Madison and the founder of Loud N’ Unchained Theater Company, according to the library website.
This program is funded by Libraries Transforming Communities, a grant opportunity for small and rural libraries by American Library Association, the website states.
For information, contact librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org, or call (608) 835-6265.
To register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.