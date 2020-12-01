The Oregon Area Senior Center is teaming up with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Geology Museum to offer a virtual fossil safari.
The safari will allow you to travel back in time to ancient Wisconsin and see what it was like 450 million years ago when the state was covered by a shallow, tropical sea. The program is set for 1 p.m. Thursday Dec. 10.
The program is set to include talking about the types of rocks that can be seen in southern Wisconsin, the fossils that are found in them and what those fossilized creatures would have looked like when they were alive. The adventure into the past will also include an activity sheet to keep track of the fossils learned about on this time traveling trip.
Email Anne Stone at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us to get the link for the program.