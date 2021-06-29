If you're taking a shopping trip soon, you might consider supporting area youth in the process.
The Oregon Youth Center has launched a "Snack Drive" to help feed its guests, according to a flyer put out by the center.
The center is looking for snack and lunch items. Ideas include easy mac, lunch meats, chewy granola bars, fruit snacks, candy bars, freeze pops, and individually-packaged cookies and chips, the flyer states.
Community members may drop these items off at the center, 110 N. Oak St., from noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Monetary donations are also accepted, and tax deductible, the flyer states.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.