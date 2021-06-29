How to help

The Oregon Youth Center has launched an ongoing giveback campaign, director Precious Woodley told the Observer on June 4.

The campaign is to help purchase items from the center’s wish list including arcade games, printer ink, youth books, video games, a ping pong table and air hockey table.

There are a variety of ways to help the center, Woodley said. Among them are saving your receipts from Bill's Food Center and bringing them to the center. Another is making your Amazon.com purchases through the youth center's Amazon Smiles account.

Community members may also fill out a pledge form – available electronically or in paper form – and commit to ongoing contributions monthly, quarterly or annually for up to five years.

Donations can be made by cash or check at the center, or by PayPal online, Woodley said.

For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.