While winter brings less sunshine, suns were still shining bright in one classroom at Netherwood Knoll Elementary last week.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, art instructor Sara Lenz led a group of seven students in creating drawings of sunsets from oil pastels with oranges, yellows and reds – setting into a horizon marked by blues, greens and purples.
Lenz is leading the weekly “Drawing is Fun” course for Oregon School District Community Education and Recreation. The class is for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
She emphasized contrasting warm and cool colors, and talked to students about how the colors made them feel.
“It’s a good way for kids to calm themselves and relax and take away from stress of the day,” Lenz told the Observer. “Art gives kids confidence – they produce something they’re proud of and happy with.”
The drawing class focuses on teaching a different media each week including crayons, oil pastels, colored pencils and markers. As it’s only an hour-long class, Lenz leads one project per class, as she said there’s not much time for more than that by the time the kids come in and settle down.
She teaches two sessions of the class for the fall semester and two in the winter/spring semester.
Typically she has up to 16 students but because of social distancing, right now is capping her classes at eight students.
Upcoming projects will include a watercolor snowman painting, and a one-point perspective drawing of a road passing a wintry mountain landscape.
“It’s a good little class,” she said. “It’s fun to work with that age group – they get all excited about what they create. I think it’s very important for a lot of kids to express themselves – it’s a good thing for kids to do, now with the pandemic it’s even more important.”