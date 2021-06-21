Summer is finally here, with all its warm weather and sunshine. But summer is also a time to spend some time indoors, particularly at the Oregon Pool.
The pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer's people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
“That way we can control the amount of people coming to a swim and make sure that we have enough lifeguards for the swim,” she wrote the Observer in an email Monday. “We have a fantastic staff that loves to start water games during open swim.”