The Oregon Public Library’s summer reading program is set to return June 1, and this year it’s a bit of a zoo.
The summer 2021 theme is “Tails and Tales,” and is set to offer an opportunity for virtual animal-themed events.
The reading program runs from June 1 through August 21, according to the library’s website.
There are activities for all ages, from birth to the oldest adult, the website states.
"We are encouraging readers of all ages to wag their tails down to the Oregon Public Library for some good tales," librarian Kelly Allen told the Observer on May 22.
There are four age categories for the summer reading program: 'read to me' (ages infant-4), children (ages 5-11), teen (ages 12-17), and adult (ages 18 and up).
Each program requires participants to read, be read to, or to listen to books of their choice along with complete activities to earn prizes and entry slips to their respective reading program's grand prize drawing, Allen said.
Individuals may participate in the summer reading program using Beanstack, an app and website accessible by phone, tablet or computer.
By tracking books read and completing other activities, participants have a chance to earn prizes, the website states.
Every child and teen who completes the program earn an envelope of coupons to places such as Eugster's Farm, Pizza Hut, and a Madison Mallards game, along with receiving a book.
And during kick-off week, June 7-12, individuals who register will be entered for a chance to win $10 in Oregon Area Chamber bucks. The bucks work just like cash or check at participating local Oregon businesses, according to the library’s website.
At the end of each day of the kick-off week, library staff will randomly select a name from those who registered for the 2021 summer reading program.
There will be story walks at the library during the entirety of the summer reading program and during the holiday weekends of Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day, there will be story walks at Keller Alpine Meadows Park.
The library is partnering with OSD Community Ed & Rec to provide an in-person storytime and playtime program called We Read We Wiggle along with outdoor storytimes and virtual storytimes through Zoom.
And later in the summer, OPL will be hosting a virtual Lego expo where Lego fans of all ages can upload two photos and a story about their Lego creations. A panel of judges will choose a winner for each age group and winners will receive gift cards.
For information, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/slp.