The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event on Saturday, August 7. Community members are asked to donate school supplies for the school district by coming to Walgreens, 704 N. Main St., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The most needed supplies this year are pencils, markers, glue sticks, dry erase markers, scissors, folders, white glue, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, large backpacks, binders and index cards, organizer Tammy Rockenbach told the Observer.
This will be the ninth year that the Lions host this event, Rockenbach said.
They aim to collect between $5,000 and $7,500 worth of school supplies each year, she said.
“Each year the school runs low on supplies by the end of the year,” Rockenbach said. “Having the right supplies are so important for kids to succeed in school.”
For information, email Tammy Rockenbach at lzrock@charter.net or call (608) 438-9572.