Anderson Park Friends will co-sponsor a story board walk along the park’s Arthur Sholts Memorial Forest hiking trails and the adjacent prairie between Oct. 15-18.
The Oregon Public Library and Dane County Parks are co-sponsoring the event. Families will be self-directed on the walk as they read the book “We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt,” written by Steve Metzger and illustrated by Miki Sakamoto.
The story boards were custom designed by the staff at the Oregon Public Library, Roe Parker, APF president, said. He said story boards have been immensely popular during previous APF events.
“Few Dane County communities have similar events, so we are fortunate to have a library with a great outreach program,” Parker said.
Dane County Parks maintains the Arthur Sholts Memorial Forest and prairie on a regular basis to highlight the beauty of their natural features, he said.
The COVID-19 virus has caused the organization to postpone all community events until 2021, Parker said. One of the casualties was the annual Bonfire and Candlelight-walk event that usually pulls in hundreds of people on the first weekend of November. One of the most popular activities were the two storybooks displayed along the forest and prairie hiking trails and he said APF received positive comments from parents.
In past years, K-12 educational events were held throughout the year at the park. Previous events included a maple syrup day in March for Brooklyn 2nd graders, an Arbor Day experience in April for 6th grader, and a prairie experience in the month of October for high school students.
“Research demonstrates parks are beneficial for a child’s mental health and developing an expanded imagination,” Parker said. “The fall color will peak around mid-October and the park will display an array of fall colors, especially in our maple groves. This is great outdoor stress reduction activity for the whole family.”