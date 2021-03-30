A dialogue on how Wisconsin has changed over the past decade will be the focus of an open mic event set for 6 p.m. Friday, April 2.
The Oregon Area Progressives’ community open mic will feature Wisconsin State Senators Mark Miller and Janis Ringhand.
“OAP was honored to have them at our very first open mic in 2011, they will give us a retrospective look at how things have changed in 10 years in Wisconsin,” a news release said.
The event will be streamed live on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/OregonAreaProgressives.
For information, email oap@oregonareaprogressives.org.