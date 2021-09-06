Has staying “safer at home” during the pandemic increased your sitting time? If so, and you’re looking to improve your health, you might consider ways to reduce your sitting time.
The Oregon Area Senior Center is set to offer a program that could help people reduce their sedentary behavior by around 68 minutes per day, which could reduce disease and improve physical ability.
Five classes will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 23 through Oct. 14 plus Nov. 11.
Extended sitting or sedentary behavior has been linked to increased rates of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and certain cancers, according to the center’s newsletter.
The upcoming program, “Stand Up and Move More,” is designed to reduce sedentary time.
It is not an exercise program, the senior center newsletter states. Instead, the program is set to offer participants strategies to stand more often and for longer durations throughout their day.
The class is free, but will have a limited capacity.
Call the Oregon Area Senior Center at (608) 835-5801 to find out if you are eligible to register.