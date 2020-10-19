The Women of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon have decided to discontinue the annual Smorgasbord Dinner traditionally held on the first Thursday in October. This decision was made early this year after a review of the event problems over the last few years.
It is with heavy hearts that the Women of St. John’s have decided to discontinue the annual October Smorgasbord.
The first Smorgasbord dinner was served by the Women of St. John’s in 1955. Last year marked our 64th event.
The world and society has changed a great deal over the years. Many women now work outside the home, and there are many other activities filling our lives.
The event has become unmanageable for an aging group of church members that carry much of the work load and donate a great deal of the food needed for the dinners. Planning the event, making lefse and meatballs, and contacting members for food and workers starts many weeks before Smorgasbord day. Set up starts on Tuesday and cleanup is not finished until Friday. Many faithful people volunteer the day of Smorgasbord, with several of them being on duty for 12 or more hours.
We regret that we will no longer be able to support our international missionaries and many local and Dane County organizations. We plan to seek other fundraising ventures in the future, after the national health situation improves.
Thank you to the Oregon community for supporting the Smorgasbord for so many years.
For information, email Karen Gipp at karengipp@yahoo.com or call 608-698-7243.