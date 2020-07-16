As America strives to learn more about the novel coronavirus, the Red Cross has begun testing all whole blood, plasma, and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
And so, St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a blood drive for such donations from 1-6 p.m. Monday, July 20 at 625 E. Netherwood Road. Donors will get their results returned within seven to 10 business days.
“We recognize that individuals and public health organizations desire more information about COVID-19,” said Laura McGuire, external communications manager at the Red Cross. “As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is fortunate to be able to step up to help during this pandemic.”
It is unknown if the recipient of blood, plasma or platelet donations that tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies will gain immunity, she said. Test results that return negative for antibodies might mean the donor has not been exposed and had the ability to develop antibodies to the virus.
“It also could mean that antibodies are present but at levels below the test’s threshold for detection, or that the test did not recognize those antibodies that a donor made,” McGuire said. “Further testing will demonstrate the test’s accuracy.”
For more information, contact the church at 291-4311.