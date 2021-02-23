Those looking to get started on their spring gardening may want to check out the Seed Library at the Oregon Public Library.
The library has a variety of free herb and vegetable seeds through its “seed library” program. Participants should call to place a request, then retrieve their seeds during curbside pick-up hours.
Some of the available seeds include basil, kale, lemon, pea, pepper and tomato. Participants can save and return seeds after planting and harvesting, however, this is not a requirement.
More information is available at the library’s website, oregonpubliclibrary.org.