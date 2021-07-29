Oregonians and village visitors will soon be able to hear the “Sounds of Summer" again.
Three Sounds of Summer concerts will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 at Waterman-Triangle Park, with a rain location of Rome Corners Intermediate School, 1111S. Perry Parkway.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from 6-8 p.m. during each performance.
The band Universal Sound will play Aug. 10. More groups like The Honey Pies are set to take the stage on Aug. 17, with Back 40 playing on Aug. 24.
For more information about Sounds of Summer, read the Oregon Area Senior Center newsletter at vil.oregon.wi.us.