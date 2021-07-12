Local author Julie Tallard Johnson is offering a series of virtual classes to help individuals find their voices to write their stories. The workshops are being facilitated through the public library.
The next workshop, entitled ‘Embodied Writing,’ is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, through a Zoom video conference. This workshop will teach about somatic writing, an event description states.
“Somatic writing is writing from the body, the emotions and sensual experiences,” according to the library’s website. “This is also transformational writing, where the writer transforms difficulty on the page and therefore transforms their future readers.”
Attendees should leave the workshop with the ability to identify and write about their themes using somatic writing, the library’s website states.
Tallard Johnson has published 11 books, and became an adjunct lecturer at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2017, according to her website.
“I help you tap into your deepest resources to both experience yourself as a writer and to get your message on the page in a meaningful way,” she writes on her website.
Registration for the workshop is required at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
For more information, contact librarian Kara Ripley at (608) 835-6268 or email kripley@oregonlibrary.org.