It was no mystery that the show could not go on … at least on a stage.
For Oregon High School theater director Michael Ducett, he was unsure of how to produce a virtual show – but now he has a clue.
Ducett and his cast of Oregon High School students solved the case on how to produce two performances of the popular mystery play “Clue” in a “stay-at-home” version.
Based on the 1985 Paramount Pictures motion picture, which was based on the 1949 Parker Brothers board game, the play features iconic characters including Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, play licensing companies have begun producing scripts for virtual productions. Ducett said there are still “generally the same difficulties as with live productions,” mainly a lot of rehearsal time.
Instead of practicing entrances and exits, students worked on turning cameras off and muting and “using the frame to create interesting positions and using the little camera in front of you to tell a story instead of a whole stage,” Ducett said.
He also said while they didn’t have the challenges of building and painting sets, there was still a lot of time invested in costuming and prop making.
There were two casts who each performed two shows. Sixteen OHS seniors were a part of the cast.
While it had been their intention to live-stream the shows, they ended up being pre-recorded. Poor internet connection, frozen screens and bad sound led to scenes needing to be re-recorded for the final production.
Tech director Nate Mendl took individual scenes and made them into a cohesive show.
Every actor was assigned his or her own classroom at the high school to record in that no one else could go into, for physical distancing.
Ducett said that the students reported the cast bonding was good for their mental and emotional health, despite meeting virtually and he said it was fun as a director to see how they gelled together despite not meeting in-person for practice.