Thomas Snow, a 2020 Oregon High School graduate, led an Eagle Scout project to remove invasive species from the forest behind Oregon Middle School.
Snow, 18, who is expected to attend Minnesota State University-Mankato to major in automotive mechanical engineering, got an extension on his Eagle Scout project because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Snow coordinated a clean up day on Sunday, July 12, in the wooded area behind the middle school with about 20 Scouts, family and friends.
“I wanted to do something for the school,” Snow said of the middle school. “Originally, I was going to do trail restoration. I wanted to do a bigger thing and I talked to the forest coordinator Mr. (Daniel) Howard. He said this would be a great area to remove some invasive species. There is a lot of natural life in there too we can replant.”
The above project is similar to an invasive species clean up project he did when he attended OMS.
Snow has been involved with Scouts for eight years. He tagged trees in the forest to preserve on Saturday, July 11.
Snow said the mosquitoes and heat were tough on Saturday, but it was much cooler Sunday morning.
“I was expecting it to be very hot,” he said. “The wind is nice with this shaded area. It couldn’t be more perfect.”
Snow said clearing the invasive species would help clean up the area so OMS eighth-graders could plant trees or plants at a later time.
He still has to complete his project report and Eagle board review.
“I will be designing vehicles,” Snow said of his college and career path. “I could also go into the NASCAR field and work for NASCAR. That is my dream job.”