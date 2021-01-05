A new challenge will get Oregonians outside while earning them a chance to win gift cards to local businesses.
The Oregon Area Wellness Coalition’s Snowflake Hunt challenges residents to explore parks and playgrounds in the village and surrounding area .The event starts Friday, Jan. 8, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 31
Snowflakes will be hidden in 13 parks and playgrounds. And there are two ways to play.
For those who prefer a paper log to track snowflakes, those will be available starting Jan. 8 at the Oregon Public Library.
For those who want a digital version of the hunt, they may use the Goosechase app to track snowflakes. All must complete the challenge and fill out an online contest entry form by Monday, Feb. 1.
Any participant who finds eight snowflakes will earn a $5 gift card to one of several businesses. One gift card will be awarded per person who successfully finds eight of the 13 snowflakes.
Participants will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize of $50 in Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce bucks, which are redeemable at many Oregon businesses.
For information about the snowflake hunt, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org or email Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or Dave Jameson at dtjameson@oregonsd.net.