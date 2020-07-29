Each month, the Oregon Wisconsin Photography Group holds a meeting for all interested local photographers, no matter the skill level.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the shelter at Kiser Fireman’s Park.
The topics for the meeting are a general photography question and answer period and a segment about beginner photography.
The meeting will follow county social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.
The group, which has around 60 members, has photo-taking excursions and focus groups, as well.
For information, visit the website at oregonwisconsinphotographygroup.com