Each month, the Oregon Wisconsin Photography Group holds a meeting for all interested local photographers, no matter the skill level.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the shelter at Kiser Fireman’s Park.

The topics for the meeting are a general photography question and answer period and a segment about beginner photography.

The meeting will follow county social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

The group, which has around 60 members, has photo-taking excursions and focus groups, as well.

For information, visit the website at oregonwisconsinphotographygroup.com

