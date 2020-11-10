One of Oregon’s homegrown bands has won a Madison Area Music Association award for best rock album.
The Cuz – formerly known as Distant Cuzins – comprises 2017 Oregon High School grads – drummer Ben Lokuta, guitarist/vocalist Sam Miess, guitarist Nate Krause and bassist/lead singer Nic Tierman.
The band, whose members grew up together in the village, won the MAMA award for its “Songs About Girls” album released last fall. The Cuz found out about their win when MAMA hosted a virtual awards show Sunday, Oct. 4. Overall, MAMA supports youth music in the greater Madison area, it’s Facebook page states.
“Holy crap folks, we are so honored to have our latest album named Rock Album of the Year at the Madison Area Music Awards,” the band wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone who made it possible and thank you for supporting us.”
The band has won MAMA awards in the past including youth album of the year, youth song of the year, youth drummer, youth male vocalist and youth bassist – all before each member turned 18 years old.
And this was the first year The Cuz won a MAMA award in an adult category, Lokuta said.
“Songs About Girls,” which is The Cuz’s third album, features songs about “different girls we were emotionally involved with and terrible things that happened … a lot of lucky ladies had nice songs written about them, and others got less nice songs,” Lokuta and Miess said.
In those songs, you’ll hear the “resurrection of Rock and Roll” through “driving guitars and pounding drums,” according to the band’s website.
The band’s success may be attributed to its long time honing their sound together.
Members Lokuta and Miess have been playing music together for more than 10 years – since the third grade. The four members of The Cuz have been making music as a band for just over eight years, since September 2012.
It took the group a few years to take their ensemble seriously, Miess said.
“We were all friends first, there was twice as much goofing around as playing,” Miess said.
They said they started off as a 70s/80s cover band performing shows at bars.
“It was an interesting way to spend weekends in high school, going to bars to play for four hours for a bunch of drunk, middle-aged people when you’re underaged and can’t drink,” Lokuta said.
But now that the band is older, they fit their rock and roll personas better.
The release of “Songs About Girls,” their third album, was celebrated with a launch party concert at the High Noon Saloon in Madison last August. Scheduled performances this year, however, have been “unbelievably slow” Lokuta said. The Cuz has had three live gigs since the pandemic started.
“Thank you to anyone listening to our music and still supporting us,” Miess said. “We’ll be wild and crazy on stage again once this is all over.”
Although the group typically only plays shows together over summers, as the four members are spread out across the country, which makes performing and recording difficult at times. Miess is attending college at Northern Michigan University, Lokuta is attending University of Wisconsin-Madison, Tierman is at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Krause is at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
The Cuz is working on its next album, for which it has previewed a few new songs at live shows this year. The band is excited to start recording, Lokuta said.
Lokuta said he wants to write songs that “matter” for the next album and the degree in ecology he’s working toward inspired one of the songs.
“The last album was about girl crushes,” he said. “Now I’m trying to write content that matters to me. In one song, an environmentalist is speaking out about climate change and the dread about what’s coming.”