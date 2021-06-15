The “Show Off Your Dog” Annual Dog Show is set to return at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25.
The show will take place in the senior center parking lot, 219 Park St. Any breed or mixed-breed is welcome at this event, according to the June senior center newsletter. There will be frozen treats for both humans and canines.
Dog trainer Dan Antolec from Happy Buddha Dog Training will judge the contestants, the newsletter states.
Awards will be given for such categories as “best dressed,” “longest ears,” “most distracted,” and “happiest tail.”
Community members who don’t have a dog are still welcome to watch.
Call Anne Stone at (608) 835-5801 to register your dog.