Those who like to get creative are invited to “create the love” as part of an Oregon Public Library fundraiser by getting a crafting kit for themselves, or giving one as a Valentine's Day gift.
Each craft kit purchased will go toward fundraising efforts for the new Oregon Public Library.
Craft kits are available for all skill levels. Each kit comes with all the required supplies and step-by-step directions. The three choices are an 18-inch fabric wreath, puppet-like “love monsters,” or a bean heart art.
Orders must be made online by Friday, Jan. 22 at my.cheddarup.com/c/create-the-love.
Orders will be ready for pick-up on Monday, Feb. 1. Kits are available for local pick-up in Oregon only.
For information, contact Jamie Mamerow at jmamerow@gmail.com.