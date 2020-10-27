Customers of Bill's Food Center over the past couple months may have been greeted by a masked woman outside. While that is not an uncommon sight these days, months into the COVID-19 pandemic, her reason for being there was exceptional.
Oregon resident Jill Swenson, who has previously donated her talents with fabric by making costumes for the Oregon Middle School's Madrigal Dinner, sewed approximately 1,500 face masks earlier this year.
Swenson's project has now netted roughly $4,000 in donations, of which approximately $3,600 went to the Oregon pantry and the remaining amount went to the Vilas Food Pantry in Eagle River.
Initially, she gave around 900 masks away for free to essential workers, including grocery store employees, poll workers and nursing home employees and residents. She used the social media platform Nextdoor to connect with community members in need.
She also gave 75 “get out the vote” masks to members of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for voter registration drives.
When requests for free masks slowed, Swenson decided to use the remainder of her stock to support the pantries.
For donations of $10 or $20, Bill’s customers could select kid- or adult-sized masks from one of the hundreds of designs Swenson had to offer on a table outside the grocery store. Though Swenson said she wasn’t “selling” the masks, they were the incentive to donate.
She set up the table over two weekends, greeting customers for several hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Oregon pantry received $3625 from the endeavor, Swenson estimated.
Swenson, a retired nurse, purchased the supplies for the masks using her $1,200 stimulus check. 100% of donations for the masks went to the two food pantries.
She had felt food insecurity was going to become a big problem for people with lost income during the pandemic, she said, and knew pantries would need help. Plus, she said it gave her something to do in spring while isolating at home during the shutdown.
“I wanted to give something back and that was something I could do,” she said. “I just felt that right now everyone should do what they can.”
She learned how to sew the masks by watching YouTube videos.
"I think everyone has some type of skill or some time to do something to either help others emotionally, financially or logistically," Swenson said. "Making masks was my way of paying it forward during these really difficult times."