Oregon area residents who have been missing their neighbors might consider coming to a movie at the Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
The center is set to show the film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, according to its newsletter.
The 2019 film stars Tom Hanks as children’s television show host Mr. Rogers.
The center can accommodate up to 10 people for the movie. If more than 10 people want to see the movie, the center will show it again on Thursday, May 20, the newsletter states.
Reservations and masks are required to attend, the newsletter states. Those interested should call (608) 835-5801 to register.