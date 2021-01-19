While the Oregon Area Senior Center is not offering live concerts, staff have arranged a virtual live concert through Zoom.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, Dave Freitag will deliver a virtual performance that people can view from home. Freitag has long been a popular musician in the area, according to the senior center newsletter, and sings a mix of well-known songs from the genres of country, pop music, and rock and roll.
Email Anne Stone at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us to get a link to the concert.
If you do not have a computer, it is also possible to listen to the concert over your phone. Call Anne at (608) 835-5801 to learn how to connect to the Zoom program through a phone.