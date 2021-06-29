Looking for a sweet treat to cool off in the summer heat? Consider stopping by the Kiser Park Shelter next to the Oregon Pool next Thursday for an ice cream social.
From 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, there will be ice cream sundaes and entertainment at Kiser Park, 245 Brook St., facilitated by the senior center, according to its July newsletter.
You may build your own sundaes for $4. Toppings include strawberries, M and M’s, peanuts, whipped cream, caramel and chocolate syrup, the newsletter states.
Duane Worden will be the musical entertainment for the evening, playing covers of songs from the 1970s and beyond.
For information, call (608) 835-5801.