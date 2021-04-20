The community can fill up on lunch while supporting a good cause at the Oregon Area Senior Center’s Brat Bash.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, May 7, the community is invited to the center’s parking lot to pick up some brats or hot dogs.
Brats and hot dogs are $4 each and for $1 more patrons will get chips and a bottle of water, according to the event description.
The center will also deliver orders of five or more to local area businesses, the description states.
For pick-up, patrons should enter the center’s parking lot through the east driveway, closest to the public library.
For information, call 608-835-5801.