Brat Bash

Carol Below, of Oregon, grills up some hot dogs at the Oregon Area Senior Center Brat Bash in 2019.

 Photos by Emilie Heidemann

The community can fill up on lunch while supporting a good cause at the Oregon Area Senior Center’s Brat Bash.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, May 7, the community is invited to the center’s parking lot to pick up some brats or hot dogs.

Brats and hot dogs are $4 each and for $1 more patrons will get chips and a bottle of water, according to the event description.

The center will also deliver orders of five or more to local area businesses, the description states.

For pick-up, patrons should enter the center’s parking lot through the east driveway, closest to the public library.

For information, call 608-835-5801.

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.