The Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St., is resuming a normal level of activity inside its building, according to the center’s July newsletter.
As of July 6, the senior center is open between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for a variety of activities that were on hold throughout much of the pandemic.
Lunch is being served at 11:45 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Reservations are required two days before.
The suggested minimum donation for those 60 and older is $4 per meal, the newsletter states. Transportation is available to bring people to the center for lunch and then home again.
Daily card and game groups are back such as euchre and mahjong and there are matinee movie showings planned, starting with “News of the World” and “Minari” in July.
In-house exercise classes will resume, beginning with the Strong Women class on July 12, with indoor Zumba classes set to follow in August, according to the newsletter.And the gift shop has reopened for browsing.
Masks are not required inside the center, although they are strongly advised for those who are not fully vaccinated or who are immunocompromised, the newsletter states.
For information, visit vil.oregon.wi.us and click the senior center on the department's drop-down menu. Or call (608) 835-5801.