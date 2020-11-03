The Oregon Area Senior Center is facilitating three events in observance of Veteran’s Day.
There will be a free drive-thru meal for veterans, a Zoom video conference event and a phone-in event.
For more information about these events, call (608)-835-5801.
Drive-thru lunch
The lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, through curbside pick-up from Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse, 135 S. Main St. Veterans will be served a meal of beef tips and gravy over mashed potatoes, or a veggie burger, along with green beans and a dinner roll.
The meal is free for veterans. Seniors age 60 or older who are not veterans are asked to make a suggested donation of $4 per meal.
Call (608)-835-5801 by Friday, Nov. 6, to register for lunch.
‘We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War’
Doug Bradley is a veteran of the Vietnam war and has written three books about that time.
At 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, his Zoom video conference presentation, ‘We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War’ places popular music at the heart of the American experience in Vietnam.
The presentation explores how and why U.S. troops turned to music as a way of connecting to each other and the world back home and of coping with the complexities of the war they had been sent to fight.
Email astone@vil.oregon.wi.us for the link to the Zoom presentation.
‘Experiences in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps’
Dr. Larry Mahr was a captain in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, serving from 1965 to 1969.
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, he will share his experiences through a phone conference call.
Mahr trained at Fort Sam Houston in Texas and then in Chicago where he learned to inspect meat and dairy products. Following his training, Dr. Mahr served two years in New Orleans in a Veterinary Food Inspection Office before spending the rest of his service in Vietnam. In 1969, Dr. Mahr was discharged from the Army and eventually became an Oregon veterinarian who has treated livestock and pets in the area for decades.
Call the conference phone number at 886-9493 to join in the program.