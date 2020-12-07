Oregon Boy Scout Troop 50 held its annual fall community service day on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Anderson Farm County Park, 914 Union Road.
The group of volunteers included 21 scouts from the Oregon and Brooklyn area along with parents, troop leaders and Anderson Park Friends, Inc. members.
The scouts continued APF's work on removing buckthorn and other invasive species from the Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods.
In past years, the troop would work to set up the annual fall bonfire and candlelight walk in the forest, usually held on the first Saturday of November. That event was canceled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The work event demonstrated the troop's commitment to conservation and community service, APF president Roe Parker said.
Troop 50 is chartered by Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church.