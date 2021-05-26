Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 and Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion Post 160 are once again teaming up to hold Memorial Day ceremonies in three communities on Monday, May 31.
First is the ceremony at the Brooklyn Area Veterans Memorial, 400 W. Main St., set to begin at 10 a.m. Memorial chairman Lyle Wanless will provide the introduction, with retired Brooklyn Elementary School teacher and Marine Corps veteran Dale Schulz set to receive the Veteran and Community Service Award for his continuing work teaching students about history.
The VFW Post 10272 honor guard will provide a firing squad salute, under the direction of commander Oscar Olson. Pastor Michael Hammond of Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church will provide the invocation. The Legion Post 160 color guard will lay a wreath at the memorial.
The ceremonies will move to the World War I Memorial in downtown Oregon for services slated to begin at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. the observance will move to Fitchburg, to the Bob Schley Memorial at Gorman Wayside Park, 2377 Fish Hatchery Road. There will not be a ceremony or lunch with the Fitchburg Fire Department this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For information, call VFW Post 10272 at 608-630-0400.