Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has kept students out of school buildings and many adults out of workplaces, Oregon High School's School to Career program has continued to provide hands-on real-life job experience.
The program, which has been around for more than 25 years, has seen a small dip in participation, to 57 from a typical yearly working roster of about 65, the program's coordinator of eight years, Greg Granberg told the Observer.
At the same time, Granberg said, the adjustments the program has had to go through have had benefits. Even amid a virtual classroom environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, roughly 80 students showed interest in School to Work, whereas usually it’s closer to 95, Granberg said.
While the number of participating students and employers dipped because of the pandemic, Granberg also saw some positive changes because of the unusual circumstances, some which he may implement permanently.
The largest change has been in how students can schedule their days or weeks, he said. Most years, students would have had class five days a week for at least four hours a day, and then try to schedule their work shift into the other part of their day.
Now, with a virtual classroom environment shifting how students manage their learning time, students can work longer or later shifts. For example, students working in healthcare are now able to work until 10 or 11 p.m. and not worry about being in class at 8 a.m. the next day.
These students can also complete homework on the nights they’re not working, whereas before they had to balance both in the same night.
Or, students working in the construction and automotive repair fields have been able to work full days this year, which allows them to see projects from start to finish, rather than only partially.
In past years, students worked half a day at most and did not learn as much on the job, Granberg said.
“This is a huge benefit because they are seeing the entire career field and not just the first part or the second part,” he said. “I will be interested to see how that continues after bringing students back into school.”
As of this week, there are 32 employers involved in the program. About 95% of students work in an area spanning Madison, Stoughton, McFarland, Brooklyn and Verona, Granberg said.
Students can start in the program at any time and continue into the summer after their senior year, though 60-70% of students start in the fall of their senior year and the remainder are mostly juniors.
All students are paid by the employer and treated as employees, not like interns, he said.
Granberg holds meetings between himself, his students and the employers three times per year. Typically, those were held in-person. This year, with those meetings virtual, parents and guardians have been more involved.
Going forward, while he said he cannot wait to be able to visit students at their worksites again, Granberg said he still plans to keep the meetings virtual or at least offer a hybrid option from now on, where parents and guardians may participate by phone or video – something he had not offered before, which meant working parents couldn’t attend.
He now sees an important benefit in not fully relying on students to share their work experiences at home.
“A student may come home frustrated and only shares that with family whereas a boss is going to have amazing things to say,” Granberg said. “Like ‘if I look from start until now, this student’s confidence had skyrocketed and their ability to talk to anybody has gone through the roof,’ it’s great for parents to hear those things.”
He’s also tried to connect with his students more as people. One-on-one meetings between him and students that used to last 15 minutes in-person are now taking a half hour virtually.
Despite those positives, there have been some downsides to how the program has been altered the past 10 months.
Some students aren’t working as much as they would have in the past, depending on the industry, such as in hospitality or at an entertainment venue.
Another challenge has been in students developing relationships with others. A student working in a retail setting told Granberg that they are struggling to connect and get to know their regular customers because it is harder to recognize someone with a face mask on and a student working at a childcare center mentioned that face masks have made it difficult to communicate with the children in their classroom.
“A student is still able to get a great experience, but it’s very different than it would have been,” Granberg said. “One student mentioned that based on how their job has changed over the past 12 months, they know they can handle whatever comes at them.”
Customers also aren’t staying in stores as long as they used to, eliminating the small conversations that used to help build relationships and connections.
“While the impacts or struggles have been there this year the successes have stayed just as strong,” Granberg said. “As I look forward to next year and the coming years, I feel there are some absolute positives that will continue beyond our pandemic that will strengthen our School to Career program in Oregon. Over all, we have been able to learn and grow from this.”