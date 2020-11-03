Oregonians looking for a “vibrant” addition to their holiday decor might have a solution that will benefit charity.
The proceeds from the Oregon Rotary Club’s annual holiday poinsettia sale benefit various Oregon charities.
Orders for the poinsettias are due by Nov. 11.
The flowers are available in red, white and pink and are 18 inches tall.
The plants are “exceptional quality, Wisconsin-greenhouse grown, lush and vibrant plants” and “long-lasting” according to the Rotary’s website.
The poinsettias are $15 each.
They will be available for pick-up from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Oregon Area Food Pantry,
To order, visit store.oregonrotary.org.