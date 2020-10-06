The Rotary Club is holding an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 17, in the parking lot of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St.
Items accepted for free include: CPU’s, laptops, keyboards, computer cords, mice, circuit boards, ups, power strips, calculators, copiers, scanners, printers, printer cables, telephones, cell phones, fax machines, VCRs/DVD players, stereo equipment, remote controls, networking equipment, rechargeable batteries from laptops, cell phones, and power tools, lead acid car batteries, Christmas lights, extension cords, electric motors, pots and pans, ceiling fans, box fans, snow blowers and vacuum cleaners.
Items with recycling fees include: CRT and LCD monitors ($20 each), TVs 29 inches and below ($20 each), TVs 30 to 49 inches ($40), TVs 50 inches and above ($60 each), microwaves ($15 each), large appliances/treadmills/grills ($25 each), lawn mowers with gas and oil drained and no tires ($25 each), window air conditioners/dehumidifiers/mini fridges ($20 each), large freezers/fridges ($35 each).
Credit Cards will be accepted.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonRotary.