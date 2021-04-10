The Rotary Club is holding a brat fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.
Rotary Club of Oregon is running a brat stand at Kiser Firemen's Park, 245 Brook St. (next to the Oregon Pool) starting at 11 a.m.
Drive-up and walk-up service will be available.
The cost for food will be $4 for brats and hamburgers, $1 for hot dogs.
Proceeds will help support Rotary Club of Oregon projects including Lerner Park, Elementary Bike Rodeo, Badger Boys and Girls State, Environmental education, and other Oregon initiatives.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonRotary.