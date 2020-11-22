The Oregon Rotary Club helped to spread holiday cheer through the sale of poinsettias at the food pantry on Saturday, Nov. 21. Customers were able to choose from a variety of colors and received their orders through a socially-distanced drive-thru, with the proceeds going to Oregon charities.
Rotary club doles out poinsettias
Obituaries
On Aug. 11, 1992, our beloved son, Tanner North Falligant was born. All boy, he loved trucks, tractors and living on the farm.
Darleen A. Symdon, age 86, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born at home on July 25, 1934, in Belleville, the daughter of Wilburt and Marie (Kubly) Steiner.
Eldrid T. “Al” Olson, age 92, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at BeeHive Homes in Oregon. He was born on June 15, 1928, in Madison, the son of Tester and Clara (Horstmeyer) Olson. Al graduated from Madison East High School. He enlisted in the U.S Marines in December of 19…
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1