If you have an older laptop, tablet or DVD player that you no longer use, several residential facilities in Oregon are asking people to consider donating them.
There is a need for these devices at Oregon Manor, Main Street Quarters, Beehive Homes and Sienna Crest, said Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church’s parish care coordinator Beth Craig.
The aging and homebound residents at these agencies could benefit from these donations, as the facilities only have a couple tablets or laptops to share amongst all residents, she said.
The laptops should have built-in Wi-Fi, a power cord, Windows 7 or 10 and have at least two gigabytes of RAM to ensure that they can be used by the staff and residents. DVD players should be fully functioning\, with a remote control.
To donate laptops or tablets, contact:
Leann Heraldson at Beehive Homes by emailing beehiveleann@gmail.com, or calling (608) 437-4483.
Andy Dalsing at Beehive Homes by emailing pwvandy@gmail.com, or calling 608-630-6793.
Mary Nawrocki at Oregon Manor/Main Street Quarters by emailing oreactd@oregonlhr.com, or calling (608) 835-3535.
Irma Zarela at Sienna Crest by emailing izarela@siennacrest.com, or calling (608) 835-7781.
To donate DVD players, contact Nawrocki or Dalsing.